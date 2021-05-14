Munford roars back from opening-round loss

MONTGOMERY — Munford had to suffer through a slow start in the Class 4A Eastern Regional, but the Lions’ roared to life to secure an 11-3 win over Ashville in an elimination game on Friday night.
“We don’t mind batting first so we can get out and get some points on the board,” Munford coach Michele Edwards said. “Once we do that, then we settle. … that (first run) really was a turning point to get the nerves out.”
Junior Kirsten Rogers drove in sophomore Blair Darby to give the Lions a 1-0 lead after two innings. From there, things began tipping heavily in favor of the Lions. Munford’s first three batters in the third inning connected, but things really got going after Ashville intentionally walked Darby in the same inning.
Within seconds a wild pitch at the plate led to a score from Munford junior Mekiah Mosley, but she wasn’t the only runner on base that saw an opportunity.
“She has super great softball IQ,” Edwards said of Darby. “Her, Taylor Darby and probably Lexie Pate have super high softball IQ, and they are the ones that make things happen that I don’t even have to call.”
Speaking of which, Blair Darby rounded the bases to score at home plate, which was mere feet from an Ashville player who stood frozen, seemingly shocked by the brazen move, with the ball in her hand.
“She called her own (number), and that is why I told her she better be glad she was safe,” Edwards said, laughing after the win.
Three to know
— Pate, a senior, came off the bench to spark the Lions in their 6-5 loss to White Plains on Friday morning. It was Pate’s double in the fourth inning that drove in Munford’s first two runs. The senior later scored herself on a wild pitch. Pate finished the day with two total hits, a team-high three RBIs and two runs.
— It can be tough for outfielders to distinguish themselves at the high school level, but Munford’s duo of Mosley and Ryleigh Keith stole the show at times with their ability to track down deep shots and catch them without breaking stride. Both left their mark on both games, but Mosley’s high point in the field came in the fourth inning when she made two nice catches just minutes apart.
— Munford’s starting pitcher Khloe Shears struck out seven of 28 batters faced in the win over Ashville. She finished the day striking out 11 of 42 batters while giving up 16 hits across both games.
Who said
— Edwards on Shears: “She is a cerebral player. She is a sophomore, but she plays like a senior, so when she gets in that groove then she can really get going and hit those spots and build her confidence up, and she is really not emotional about it. She just kind of takes care of business.”
— Edwards on Munford’s start to the day, which had the Lions trailing White Plains 6-0 after three innings: “It’s been a little while since Munford has been back to this level. .. For us to kind of shake off a couple innings of nerves, and we had several errors in the first and second inning. I think that gave them a jump on us, and after that we were able to get settled.”
Up next
— The Lions will resume play on Saturday at 9 a.m. against Etowah.