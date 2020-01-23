Munford residents come together for prayer vigil in wake of triple homicide (with photos)

MUNFORD -- The town of Munford came together Thursday night to mourn.
Pews were packed at Munford Baptist Church during a community prayer vigil held just days after the deaths of Holli Christina Durham and her 13-year-old twin sons, Baron Joseph Durham and Branson William Durham. Officials said previously the three were stabbed to death.
Chairs were brought in to accommodate attendees, and some people still had to stand during the service.
People wept as songs were sung and prayers were prayed.
“The air is heavy,” Pastor Robert Klotz of First Baptist Church of Talladega said when he addressed the crowd.
Eastaboga Baptist Pastor Mike Snider said, “We are experiencing evil right now”
Some attendees said they had known the Durhams, some said they hadn’t and others said they didn’t need to. Yet, they had come together to mourn the loss of a family.
Munford Baptist Pastor John Harris said he felt the event was needed in the community.
“We felt it was good to start the healing process as a community, not just a church, but a community,” Harris said.
He said it was good to see the love that had brought the community together. Later, during prayer, Harris said Munford comes together because the stories of its residents all come together
Harris spoke of the story of Job during the vigil, reminding attendees there can be some rejoicing in the midst of tragedy. He gave the vigil as an example of this, as the community had come together to pray and sing worship songs.
He also said the event was to give the family space.
“If we could just distract you from them (the family) for a minute,” he said.
Jennifer Harrelson, an aunt of Holli Durham, spoke during the vigil, saying she appreciated the support the community has offered her family.
“I just wanna say, from our family, we appreciate all the support you have given us,” she said.
She also asked the community to continue to pray not just for the family or the victims, but for 16-year old Landon Durham, who was arrested and charged with stabbing and killing his mother and brothers.
“Pray that my niece and nephews are in a better place,” she said, “and that Landon finds his way.”
Harris also asked attendees to pray for Landon, saying that with God, he could find some forgiveness.
The event was full before it started at 6:30 Thursday night.
Several local officials were present, including Munford Mayor Jo Ann Fambrough and Talladega County Commissioner Jackie Swinford, who is from Munford. Swinford said he felt the deaths were a tragedy for the entire community.
“We wish everyone would pray for the family and give them their space,” Swinford said.
The Durhams were found dead Tuesday in their home on Roy Lackey Lane. Landon Durham was charged with capital murder Wednesday afternoon after being arrested in Cherokee County.
He is sent to appear in court at 3 p.m. today in front of Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth.