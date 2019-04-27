MUNFORD -- Munford police Chief Jeff Rutledge has completed 240 hours of training in the Certified Law Enforcement Executive Program, according to a press release from the University Partnership for Alabama Continuing Education and the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police.
“This is the highest level of achievement that is awarded through this program,” said Robin Yarbrough, director of continuing education and outreach at Jacksonville State University and UPACE partner.
Rutledge is among an elite group of chiefs in the state who have successfully completed the four-level program developed by the Alabama Association of Chiefs of Police and supported by the Alabama Peace Officers’ Standards and Training Commission. The honor is a real credit to Rutledge and the town of Munford, the release says.
Rutledge received this certification and recognition at the annual Association of Chiefs of Police Conference in Montgomery on Feb. 21.
The UPACE Partnership is made up of Jacksonville State University, the University of North Alabama and Troy University-Dothan. Its purpose is to make continuing education programs available for agencies and associations across the state.