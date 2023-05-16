 Skip to main content
Munford pedestrian apparent victim of hit-and-run on bypass

Talladega police are investigating a fatal hit and run on the 275 Bypass during the early hours of Sunday morning, according to Capt. Bob Curtis.

The deceased was identified as Andrew Jobson, 34, of Munford. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.