Munford man who pleaded guilty to sexual offense in 1970s now charged with failing to register

MUNFORD -- A Munford man has been charged with violating Alabama’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for decades, according to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs.
William Frederick Baker, 60, was first charged with rape in Talladega County in 1978 and has been out of prison since 1982, Tubbs said.
There is no record of Baker ever registering as a sex offender. After being contacted, Baker turned himself in to the Talladega County Metro Jail on May 22 and posted a $7,500 bond the next day.
According to court records, Baker was arrested and later indicted by a grand jury on a rape charge in 1978. Prior to that, he had an arrest on a charge of driving under the influence.
Baker was 20 years at old that time and asked to be tried as a youthful offender, but he was denied. He eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of assault with intent to ravish in August 1979, a charge that is no longer on the books in Alabama.
Circuit Judge William Powers sentenced Baker to seven years in prison, suspended, with five years probation, according to court records. By January 1981, Baker had been arrested on charges of shoplifting and criminal impersonation (another charge no longer on the books, equivalent to giving false information to law enforcement), was unable to hold down a job for more than a few days at a time and was sent to prison.
Tubbs said Baker was released in March 1982 and returned to Munford to live.
Court records show he was arrested in 1993 and 1994 on charges of possession of marijuana, and that he pleaded guilty to non-payment of child support in 2002.
He was also arrested on charges of possession of cocaine in 1995 and possession or sale of a sawed off shotgun in 2000, but both of these felony charges were presented to a grand jury and were no billed.
According to a lawsuit filed in an unrelated case in 2015, Alabama first passed a sex offender registration law in 1967, which called for a one-time only registration in the offender’s home county. That information was available only to law enforcement.
It was not clear if Baker ever registered under this statute, but as time passed, state and federal sex offender registration laws evolved. The law in Alabama was amended significantly in 1990, 1996, 2006 and 2011.
The current version of the law says, “This chapter is applicable to every adult sex offender convicted of a sex offense as defined in (the law), without regard to when his or her crime or crimes were committed or his or her duty to register arose. Any adult sex offender shall be subject to this chapter for life.”
Under this law, Baker would have been requested to register with the Sheriff’s Office and check in in person during his birthday month and every three months after that. The 1996 act, on the other hand, was not retroactive and required written notice only if there was a change of address.
Tubbs said Baker should have been registering in person quarterly since at least 2011, but had never done so.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.