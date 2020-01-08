Munford man sentenced to 20 years after pleading guilty to murder

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Munford man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff after pleading guilty on information to murder.
Marcus Sharone Smoot, 36, was then given a split sentence requiring him to serve five years in prison followed by 24 months probation.
According to Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore, Smoot, Joey Wesley Wheatt, 36, and Khiry Demon McKinney, 26, were all charged with murder in connection with the death of Joseph Sean Herrington on Aug. 7, 2015.
Kilgore said Smoot was not one of the people who shot into Herrington’s residence. “He was complicit in the killing, he aided and abetted, but he didn’t actually shoot,” she explained.
The three suspects were arrested on capital murder charges shortly after the killing. The charges against Wheatt and McKinney are still pending indictment by grand jury, according to court records.
Smoot entered a guilty plea on information, meaning he agreed to plead guilty before being indicted by a grand jury.
According to Assistant District Attorney Jake Argo, the following individuals were also sentenced Wednesday:
Amber Corley, 35, to 71 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree, by Woodruff;
Brittany Edwards, 23, to 12 months in jail, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the fourth degree, by Woodruff. Edwards was indicted on a charge of theft of property in the second degree but pleaded to the lesser charge;
Talmadge Cody Fuller, 27, to 42 months in prison for theft of property in the first degree, by Woodruff;
Billy Joe Brown, 43, to 71 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree, by Woodruff;
James Richard Street, 56, to 60 months in prison for distribution of a controlled substance, by Woodruff;
Michael Scott Campbell, 36, to concurrent prison terms of 56 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana in the first degree and six months in jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, by Woodruff;
Justin Crawford, 31, to 39 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 12 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree, by Woodruff;
Katheryne Grammer, 32, to 21 months, suspended, 21 months probation and six months, suspended, 21 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, respectively, by Woodruff;
David Lynn Morgan, 45, to 67 months, split, 18 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, and six months in jail for possession of marijuana in the second degree, by Woodruff;
Pierre Whitson, 32, to 32 months, split, 19 months to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree, by Woodruff;
Curtis Limbaugh, 32, to 85 months, split, 12 months to serve and 24 months probation for burglary in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, and nine months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, by Woodruff;
Charles Mabry, 41, to 46 months, split, nine months to serve and two years probation for burglary in the third degree, by Woodruff;
Bradley Hamilton Curtis, 36, to 90 months each, split, 11 months to serve and 24 months probation, concurrent, on five counts of burglary in the third degree, by Woodruff;
Michael Taylor, 39, to 56 months, split, 14 months to serve and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, and six months (time served) for possession of marijuana in the second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia, by Woodruff;
Justis Stillwell, 29, to 50 months, suspended, 24 months probation each for possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, by Woodruff;
Jacob Hubbard, to 58 months, suspended, 24 months probation each for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance, and six months, suspended, 24 months probation for providing false information to law enforcement and drug paraphernalia, by Woodruff;
Tiffany Anderson, 35, to 40 months, suspended, 24 months probation, each, on three counts of burglary in the third degree, by Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth;
Stoney Matherson, 42, to 100 months in prison for theft of property in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth;
Carissa Curvin, 27, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation on burglary in the third degree and possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth;
Shanda Roberson, 36, to five years, suspended, 24 months probation for identity theft, by Hollingsworth.
Jessica Vickers, 35, to 46 months, suspended, 24 months probation each for three counts of burglary in the third degree and one count of theft of property in the first degree, by Hollingsworth.
Kevin Stamps, 52, to 15 years, split, 20 months in prison and 24 months probation for violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act, by Hollingsworth.
Janice Robertson, 61, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a forged instrument, by Hollingsworth.
Cameron Pickens, 23, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of marijuana in the first degree, by Hollingsworth.
Brandon Waldrup, 39, to 40 months, split, 12 months in jail and 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance and 365 days for possession of drug paraphernalia, by Hollingsworth;
Coty Jones, 27, to 46 months, suspended, 24 months probation for theft of property in the first degree, by Hollingsworth; and
Brandon Knapp, 42, to 24 months, suspended, 24 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, by Hollingsworth.