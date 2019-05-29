TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Munford man is being held on a $50,000 bond after being charged with assault in the first degree and shooting into an unoccupied vehicle.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Bruce Wayne Brewer Jr., 43, was still in custody Wednesday afternoon after having been arrested Monday by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Brewer has been charged in connection with an incident on the 300 block of Russell Road in Munford in February of 2018.
According to Tubbs, Brewer allegedly pulled in behind the victim around noon on Feb. 17 and proceeded to get into an argument that quickly escalated.
Brewer then allegedly produced a .38 revolver and opened fire, hitting the victim in the stomach, hand and shoulder. He also shot out the back glass of the Nissan Sentra in front of him, lodging a projectile into the headrest of the vehicle.
The victim was able to get a hold of a gun of his own and returned fire, prompting Brewer to get back into his truck and attempt to flee. Tubbs said the truck hit a bank while pulling out and was briefly disabled, but Brewer was able to get away anyway.
The Sentra did not belong to the victim, and there was no one inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, Tubbs said.
The victim, a 26-year-old male, managed to find his way to the Munford Volunteer Fire Department. He went from there to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital to undergo surgery for his wounds, particularly the one to his stomach.
Tubbs said Brewer and the victim appeared to have been acquaintances with a mutual female friend.
The shooting was witnessed by several people.
Part of the delay in Brewer being arrested stemmed from the time it took to locate and interview all of the witnesses, including the victim, who was still too sedated after surgery to give a statement for several days.
There were also delays in processing the physical evidence through the state Department of Forensic Sciences.
Assault in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 20 years in prison. Shooting into an unoccupied vehicle is a class C felony, punishable upon conviction by 10 years in prison.