Munford man arrested on failure to register charge, again (with photo)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Munford man has been arrested and charged with violating the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for at least the third time since 2011.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Michael Christopher Haston, 46, was arrested Sept. 11 on charges of failure to register with law enforcement and was ordered held on a $5,000 bond. He was still in jail Thursday evening.
According to the state sex offender database, Haston was charged with the rape in the second degree of a 15-year-old girl in Talladega County in 1998 and convicted the following year.
He was arrested in 2011 and charged with failure to provide notification for change of employment, and at some point went back to prison. He was released again in late 2017 and then did not register at all.
He was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies responding to a prowler call just before Christmas 2017.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, another SORNA warrant was issued for Haston in March 2018. In between, however, Haston appears to have been arrested by Anniston police and spent some time in the Calhoun County Jail. It was not immediately clear what he had been charged with in Anniston.
When he was released from jail in Calhoun County last week, he was immediately served with the Talladega County warrant, Tubbs said.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.