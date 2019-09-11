TALLADEGA COUNTY -- The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force made an arrest Tuesday in a murder case that has been open for 15 years.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Quentin Jabar Estelle, 35, of Cole Road, Munford, was arrested by the Task Force on Tuesday on a murder warrant carrying a $50,000 bond.
Estelle posted that bond and was released Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray said Estelle had been arrested based on a grand jury indictment on a charge of felony murder handed down in January or February of this year. He is accused of killing Johne Hoover in 2004, Murray said.
“I was somewhat familiar with the case from when I was working in Calhoun County,” Murray said. Although the case seems to have started in Talladega County, Hoover’s body was found burned inside a vehicle in Cleburne County, and the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (now the State Bureau of Investigation) had been the lead agency. The case was presented to the grand jury by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office.
Details of the alleged crime were fuzzy or unavailable Wednesday afternoon.
Murray said Estelle was arrested at a residence on Chinnabee Road he had been known to visit before.
“We had been watching for him and we saw some vehicles at the residence that let us know he was probably there. The stars lined up for us,” Murray said.
Felony murder refers to a murder that happens during the commission of another crime. It is a class A felony, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.