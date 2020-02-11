Munford man already out on bond arrested on more drug charges (with photos)

TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A Munford man out on bond on charges of trafficking in marijuana picked up a new felony charge Saturday, according to Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Cmdr. Jason Murray.
Lasedrick Devonta Cross, 28, of Holiday Lane, Munford, was visited by officers with the state Department of Pardons and Paroles at his residence, Murray said. The officers noticed a bag of marijuana in plain sight on top of a table and notified the Task Force.
Murray said Task Force agents got consent to search the residence and found “a couple ounces of marijuana, scales and baggies.”
Cross was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, Murray said. Bond was set at $10,000 by District Judge Jeb Fannin.
Cross was arrested in September when Task Force agents and Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies went to his house to serve a grand jury warrant for Etowah County, where authorities were attempting to serve a woman who had recently been indicted on a charge of criminal endangerment of a minor. Authorities in Etowah County had some information that she might be staying with Cross.
The woman was not there when authorities arrived, Murray said, but a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the house, and the Task Force agents were able to get a search warrant.
Once inside, they found more than 4 pounds of marijuana, along with scales and baggies. Cross and Quendarius Daraymond Borden, 25, of Anniston, who were in the house, were arrested and charged with trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. According to jail records, Cross was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, Alprazolam (Xanax).
Bond in the trafficking cases was set at $100,000. Cross was out on that bond when he was arrested Saturday. Murray said he would likely have the previous bond revoked.
Trafficking in marijuana is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison. Possession of marijuana in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance are both Class D felonies, punishable by one year and one day to five years in prison. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a misdemeanor.