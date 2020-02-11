Munford man accused of murder denied youthful offender status

A Munford man under indictment for a murder committed 16 years ago has been denied a requested to be tried as a youthful offender.
Quentin Jabar Estelle is 34 years old, but in 2004, when the murder he was accused of took place, he would have been 20 and eligible for youthful offender, like any other defendant charged with a crime before they turn 21.
Estelle is charged with the shooting death of John William Hoover Jr. According to a press release issued by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, Hoover’s body was found in the early-morning hours of June 22, 2004, with multiple gunshot wounds.
The body was initially discovered in a burning Jeep Cherokee in Cleburne County near Alabama 9. Authorities were not able to identify the body right away. According to his obituary, Hoover was a “native of Calhoun County and was a resident of Alexandria, Anniston and Munford. He was a 2002 graduate of Alexandria High School. He was an outstanding athlete known for his outstanding football abilities. He was a member of Alexandria Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Naomi Watts. He is survived by his father, John Whitten Hoover; his mother, Glenda Gail Hoover; brother, Jamin William Hoover; his grandparents, John L. Hoover and Ferndell W. Hoover; five aunts; one uncle; and several cousins.”
Although the murder took place more than a dozen years ago, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office submitted evidence to a Talladega County grand jury and got a murder indictment in 2018. Estelle was arrested last year by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.
The state is represented in this case by Assistant Attorney General Kenneth E. Gibbs.
If convicted of murder, Estelle faces a sentence of 20 to 99 years or life in prison.