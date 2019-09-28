MUNFORD -- Football coaches are typically loathe to put too much importance on one game, particularly one in the middle of the season.
“Our goal is to go 1-0 every week,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said.
But Easley couldn’t deny the importance of Friday night’s 24-10 victory over archrival Lincoln. He heard it, he says, even going to the store.
“Two different people said, ‘Go Lions. Y’all get this win tonight,’” Easley said. “I’m really happy for our kids, but I’m also happy for our community, because they enjoy this one.”
The Lions (3-3) rode a stingy defense to victory over their rivals.
Lincoln quarterback Javion Surles did rack up 172 all-purpose yards and a touchdown, but the Lions held him out of the end zone and forced the senior to play most of the night “in a phone booth,” according to Easley.
On offense, Munford took advantage of its opportunities, using its special teams to set up two touchdowns.
In the first quarter, a botched punt snap gave the Lions possession at midfield. In the third, a 42-yard kickoff return by Taariq Johnson to the Lincoln 18-yard line set up another short TD drive.
Johnson added the other Munford TD, a 78-yard run off tackle that put the Lions in command late in the second quarter. Johnson would finish with 91 yards rushing to go with his return yardage as the Lions’ offensive leader.
“Hats off to Munford,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “They had us stumped all night. We couldn’t do anything offensively or defensively.”
The win was particularly sweet for Munford fans, coming a year after a 99-yard hook-and-lateral gave the Golden Bears (3-2) a victory.
“We try not to put any more emphasis on one game or the other, but I’m happy for our kids,” Easley said.
Three to know
- Munford’s Jay Tuck turned in a strong effort from the QB spot, finishing with 130 all-purpose yards and a rushing TD.
- Lion freshman Sylvester Smith was also strong for the home team, with 54 rushing yards and a TD, while playing most of the game at safety as well.
- Both teams saw positive signs in the kicking game. Munford’s Landry Bradford and Lincoln’s Davidson Mellown each converted 31-yard field goal opportunities.
Who said
- Easley: “It’s big for the community. Lots of times, with rivalry games nowadays, kids don’t get up for rivalries like they did 20 years ago. I’m really happy for the community.”
- Zedaker: “I hate dropping that one right there, but it’s not the end of the world. It doesn’t affect us regionwise. We go back to work and have a big game next week.”
Up next
- Munford will face Moody for homecoming next Friday. Lincoln will return home to face Holtville.