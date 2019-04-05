Munford High’s Rio Murray takes 2nd place in Farm-City Multimedia Contest

MUNFORD -- Munford High School’s Rio Murray received second place in the 2018 Alabama Farm-City Multimedia Contest for ninth-12th grades during the organization’s annual luncheon and awards program in Birmingham on April 4.
The 2018 theme was “200 Years of Alabama Agriculture,” and the Multimedia Contest gave students flexibility to integrate photos, text, charts, interviews and narration in communicating their message.
Murray, who lives in Anniston, is a 10th-grader at Munford. Murray and her classroom both received $200 from the Alabama Farmers Cooperative (AFC).
From left are the AFC’s Samantha Carpenter, Murray, teacher Kimberly Murray and Alabama Farm-City Committee Chairman Jeff Helms.