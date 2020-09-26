Munford hands Lincoln 22-14 setback in overtime

MUNFORD -- Meetings between Lincoln and Munford rarely disappoint.
The 2020 version was no exception, as the Lions and Golden Bears slugged it out for four quarters and an overtime period that featured a little bit of everything.
“Probably the hardest game we’ve had to fight all year,” Munford’s Caleb Cotton said after it was all over.
Like all rivalry games, the ending was both tense and controversial -- facing second-and-goal and trailing by 8, Lincoln quarterback Jack Poarch escaped the pocket and scrambled towards the goal line. Several Munford defenders met him inside the 2, and as he went to the ground, the ball popped free.
Munford defenders pounced on the football, and after a brief huddle, officials declared the change of possession, which gave the Lions a 22-14 win.
“With this team,” Cotton siad, “anything’s possible.”
The ending was made possible by some heroics from the Munford (4-2) offense.
Facing fourth down on its overtime possession, the Lions turned to backup quarterback Connor Morgan. Morgan delivered, escaping the pocket and finding tailback Corbin Smith for a touchdown. Jayce Harris rammed in the two-point try, to provide the eight-point lead.
“Just really excited for our kids,” head coach Michael Easley said. “I haven't felt like we played a real good game yet. I felt like we played a good game (tonight).”
It was a frantic end to what was mostly a defensive slugfest -- Lincoln (1-5) scored on its first possession of regulation, and its last, both on pass plays from Poarch to JD Davis. His second TD catch, a 37-yarder, tied the game at 14-all with 1:26 to play.
“Can’t be any more proud of my kids,” Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker said. “I hate it for these young men, but someone’s got to win the game, and unfortunately for us, Munford made one more play than we did.”
Three to know
Munford lineman Kole Edwards set the Lions up for their first touchdown, snatching a deflected Lincoln punt and returning it to the Golden Bear 3. Zedaker said afterward the punt deflected off a Lincoln player.
Lincoln receiver Brian Garrett set up the final touchdown that sent the game to overtime, scooping up a Munford punt at his own 30 and returning it to the Lions’ 37. Poarch found Davis for his second touchdown one play later.
Easley said he was unsure which of his defenders had recovered the fumble that ended the game, though he credited Caderio Holland. “I think it was (Holland), but I really couldn’t see.”
Munford head coach Michael Easley: “I’m just really happy for our kids. Our community loves this rivalry. I love it for them.”
Lincoln head coach Matt Zedaker: “ One, it looked like Jack got in (on the last play). … We saw a referee pointing it down, and then the white hat (the head official) came in and overruled it. When the game’s over, you can’t talk to the referees. We didn’t get a ruling there, but the white hat made his decision. Who knows?”
Up next
Both teams return to region play next week. Lincoln travels to Corner, while Munford will host Cherokee County.