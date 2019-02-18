MUNFORD -- Mayor Joanne Fambrough and the Town of Munford on Friday night renamed the gymnasium at the old Munford High School in honor of longtime coach Leon Stephens. Stephens coached basketball at Munford for 30 years, baseball for 30 years and football for 29 years. You can’t talk about sports in Munford without the Stephens family name coming up, and now a building has the name permanently. Above, Leon Stephens and wife Judy are surrounded by their children, grandchildren and other family members at the ceremony held the last night of recreational league basketball.
top story
Munford gym named for Leon Stephens
Bob Crisp
Daily Home Chief Photographer
