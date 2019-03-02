TALLADEGA COUNTY -- A 22-year-old Talladega native will get a chance to show off his strength in a national powerlifting competition Sunday.
Trey Roberson, a contract employee with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office, will compete in an Arnold Classic event at the Arnold Sports Festival at the Convention Center Ballroom C-Pod in Columbus, Ohio. The event will begin at 8 a.m. CST and will be viewable via live stream at https://www.usapowerlifting.com/live/.
“You have to be invited to the Arnold (Classic),” Roberson said. “I went to regionals in North Carolina and I won that. I got invited to this (event), the Battle of the Regions. There will be … five to six people on each team. We’re all competing against each other, so it’ll be total points between teammates and then, at the end, they’ll tally it up to see who the strongest region is.”
The upstart powerlifter, a 2015 graduate of Munford High School, said he hasn’t been at this craft for long.
“My first meet was in Pelham on March 23, so it’s been less than a year,” Roberson said. “I played football in high school. When I got to college, I got kind of bored, so I figured out something to do. So, I’m No. 1 in the state and I’m ranked in top 10 nationally.”
According to USA Powerlifting’s lifting database, Roberson holds nine state records in the raw junior 120+ weight class, and he’ll be looking to surpass those marks Sunday.
“At this time, I’m going to (attempt to) break six or seven of my current state records,” Roberson said. “I’m also going for the American bench press record in my class. Right now, it’s at 518.1 pounds.”
Roberson studies mechanical engineering at UAB. He said it’s surprising to have this much success early in his journey as a powerlifter.
“Honestly, I haven’t heard of anybody else doing this in a year and (getting) invited to it,” Roberson said. “This is probably our biggest event in USAPL, our biggest competition you can get to. (Getting here) in just a year is pretty crazy. I’m excited and ready to go.”