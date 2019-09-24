Jay Tuck was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Munford High School’s football team to a 45-6 win over Springville on Friday.
“I wasn’t expecting to get it, but I wasn’t surprised because I knew I played a good game,” Tuck said. “I feel like I had good yardage, and my (passing) percentage was pretty good.
“The line played great; they have improved a lot. I want to thank my coaches and my brothers (teammates).”
Tuck had a solid outing against the Tigers that included 217 yards of total offense and two touchdowns. The junior quarterback went 14 for 18 passing for 145 yards and a TD. He also rushed for 72 yards and a score on seven carries.
“I feel like a played a pretty good game,” Tuck said. “He gave me a chance to audible some and let me really open it up in the game.”
Munford head coach Michael Easley was pleased with the way Tuck played against Springville and through the season to date.
“He made really good decisions,” Easley said. “That’s the really good thing about him -- he is so smart and learns things so quickly that I am able to do a little more with him.
“I thought he played good the other night. He threw a couple of deep balls on the money on third down, including one for a touchdown. He ran the ball really well; he made good decisions in the run game and read game.”
The Lions went 2-3 in the first half of the season. In the second half, Tuck said he wants to see the team execute better and put together a complete game.
“In the first half, we will get down, but in the second half, we play a whole different ballgame,” Tuck said. “We have to play like we do in the second half the entire ballgame. We have to come out with intensity and we have to play end with intensity.”
Munford will host archrival Lincoln on Friday.
Last season, the Lions overcame a fourth-quarter deficit to take a 27-21 lead, but Lincoln scored the game-winning touchdown on a 99-yard hook and ladder play.
Before the 2018 matchup, Munford had won the last five games against Lincoln.
Tuck said he doesn’t see what the hype is about when it comes to Lincoln-Munford.
“It is just for bragging rights, but we are all cool,” he said. “I really don’t care too much about the rivalry; to me, it’s just another ballgame.”
Easley said he wants to see Tuck continue to progress and get better every week.
“I can put more and more on him every week on what calls we are making, what we are going into and what we are reading,” Easley said. “The more comfortable he gets with stuff, I’m able to add some more.
“I need him to make good decisions. If he makes good decisions, we are going to move the football because we put so much pressure on our quarterback as far as decision-making in this offense.”
Tuck said he tries to model his game after former Heisman Trophy winner and Baltimore Raven quarterback Lamar Jackson.
“I like that he is really fast,” he said. “I like that he is not just a running quarterback; he can throw it, too.”