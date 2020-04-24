Munford family working to make most of new reality created by COVID-19 pandemic (with photos)

MUNFORD -- The COVID-19 pandemic and the stay-at-home order in response to it have turned the lives of many families upside down, but at least one family in Munford has decided to make the best of a less-than-ideal situation.
Stephen and Jennifer Frank, their son Dakota, 14, and daughter Aubree, 9, have been stuck at home since mid-March.
Stephen is the coordinator of federal programs and student affairs for the Talladega County Board of Education, and Jennifer is a professor at the College of Nursing at Jacksonville State University. Both are largely working from home for the time being.
“Jennifer was already teaching some online classes, so that transition was pretty easy for her; she was already familiar with that. I’ve been pretty fortunate, too, although I still have to be in the office about one day per week to sign purchase orders and other documents that need a physical signature,” Stephen said.
Both of the children attend county schools and “seem to love” doing their schoolwork online, he said.
“They’re already comfortable with the technology. They’re used to using their Chromebooks in class and they’ve been able to take them home, so it’s just natural for them,” Stephen said.
Normally, he said, Dakota runs track, and both children play soccer in Anniston, “so the big change for me is not having to be somewhere every night, not having to eat out at 8:30 every night,” Stephen said. “It’s really been an opportunity to relax. I’m not used to having this much downtime, especially in the spring.”
The hardest part has been less socializing with friends and family, although Stephen said they are still able to visit with his parents and Jennifer’s mother from a distance.
“We set up chairs outside so we can see each other and talk, but we have to keep our distance to make sure no one gets exposed,” he said.
Jennifer added, “I have more time than I’m used to at home, but the good news is we have the ability and the access for online learning. I miss being able to meet my students face-to-face is the biggest thing for me.”
Aubree said she misses her friends, but she can still chat with them via Messenger.
Dakota added, “The biggest thing for me is not getting out and doing things as much as I used to. I run track and cross country, but it’s pretty good to have the free time, too. It’s nice to have a break for a while, and I still get to see my friends from school on Zoom calls and social media.”
And they all miss the chance to visit with their church family at First Methodist Church in Oxford.
Jennifer said the children have both been finding ways to replace their extracurricular activities while sheltering at home.
“Aubree loves animals, and she has been visiting zoos that have webcams online all over the country,” Jennifer said. “And Dakota is teaching himself German. So they’re not just sitting around.”
Said Stephen, “She (Aubree) called me out to see a luna moth that she was able to identify because she’d seen it online. And she tried to catch a non-poisonous snake in the yard the other day, but he got away. It was maybe 12 to 16 inches long, but he got into a pile of leaves, and we thought she should just let him go.”
Dakota said he decided to learn German because “I was kinda bored one day and I liked the way it sounds.”
Said Stephen, “My father is from North Dakota, and his ancestors came from Germany. Some of my family members still use some German phrases when we visit with them, so that may have piqued his interest. It’s good to see them learning and putting their technology tools to good use. “And we can see that knowledge will stick with them. They’re not sitting there brain dead in front of a device.”
Stephen said he was looking forward “to getting back to normal, whatever that looks like. But we’re being cautious. Having someone from the college of nursing in the family has made us more aware and more careful. We’ve trained some germophobes. We were using a lot of hand sanitizer even before this. But we’ll venture out when the social distancing is relaxed. We’ve been using Walmart pickup and ordering things online whenever we can and avoiding large crowds.
“We’re all looking forward to being able to do things safely again. But this has given us all the opportunity to just slow down and see what happens.”