Munford falls to No.2 ranked Handley

MUNFORD — Munford head coach Michael Easley was proud of the way his team played despite falling to No.2 ranked Handley 40-10 on Friday night.
“Our kids played their guts out,” Munford head coach Michael Easley said. “Our kids played their butts off for four quarters. We had a couple of touchdowns called back. It was about five plays in the game where they outran us and they scored on us. Sometimes that’s going to happen and I’m proud of my kids. Yeah, we can clean some things up, we could cut out a couple of turnovers and penalties that cost us a couple of touchdowns. I’m proud of my kids. I will take that effort all day long. Our kids fought and a play here or there it would’ve been a different game.”
Munford gave the defending Class 4A state champs a ball game in the first half, but Handley pulled away in the second half as they scored 26 unanswered points.
For the Tigers it took them a quarter to settle into the game after being off last week due to a bye week. Handley also had to deal with several players and head coach Larry Strain being out for two weeks due to COVID-19.
“We started off a little shaky,” Strain said. “We’ve had an issue with COVID like everyone else has, even myself has had COVID. I haven’t been at practice; Thursday was my first day back. A lot of us not looking right was because I was not there. Can’t take anything away from Munford; they came out and got after us early in the ball game.”
Jamarius Haynes had a huge game for the Tigers as scored two of his three touchdowns in the first half against the Lions. The junior had touchdown runs of 47, 81 and 65 yards against Munford. The 65-yard touchdown run was a part of a huge third quarter for Handley as they outscored Munford 19-0 to take a 33-10 lead into the final period.
Ty Fetner threw two of his three touchdown passes in the second half. The junior had touchdown passes of 35, 35 and 14 yards on Friday.
What to know
—Munford got on the board first with a 22-yard field goal by Dakota Frank. The Lions were able to capitalize on a Handley fumble on their opening drive. Penalties on Handley helped the Lions get deep into the Tigers’ territory, but they were unable to punch in for a touchdown.
—Penalties plagued Handley in the first half especially in the second quarter. On one drive they were whistled for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties and a personal foul which resulted in an ejection of Tamarious Treadwell. Munford however was able to take advantage of the good field position as they were forced to punt after a grounding penalty on Munford quarterback Connor Morgan.
— The Lions’ offense struggled in the first half, throwing two interceptions, but they were able to get something going late in the half thanks to a Handley miscue. The Tigers were able to block a Munford punt, but the Lions recovered, which gave them a new set of downs at their 38. On the first play, Morgan threw a pass to Jaquan Anderson who connected with Jacoby Young streaking down the field for a 62-yard touchdown to cut the lead down to 14-10.
—Munford had a chance to take the lead before halftime as Morgan connected with Anderson for 67-yard touchdown but the play was called back with 39 seconds left in the first half due to a holding penalty.
Who said
—Easley on the touchdown that was called back before halftime: I thought when we got the touchdown pass that would have put us up 17-14 at the time kind of broke our backs a little bit. We jumped up and had all the momentum and we went flat after that. Overall, our kids fought. We started getting injuries. We started playing kids that didn’t have any business on the field because they were hurt so bad. I’m proud of kids.
—Strain on the play of Haynes: We knew that we had that second back there that could go. He is a special kid if you just give him that opportunity.
Next up
—Munford (2-1,1-1) will travel to take on Cleburne County next Friday night.