Munford falls in second round of South Regional

MONTGOMERY — Munford libero Mekiah Mosley doesn’t have a stunt double, but she might want to reconsider that after hurling her body around the volleyball court in Thursday’s matches.
Thanks to her efforts, Mosley recorded a team-high nine digs in the Lions’ loss to Montgomery Academy 25-11, 25-9, 25-14.
“She is one of those coaches and leaders on the floor that every program needs. … Whoever is going to have to be our libero next year is going to have some really, really, big shoes to fill because we’re going to miss her,” Munford coach Destinee Briskey said.
Mosley’s defense is a big reason the Lions reached the quarterfinals of the Class 4A South Regional on Thursday after years of failing to do so.
“I’m not sure the last time they’ve been past this round, so I think that was big for the program and for the girls,” Briskey said after the team secured a dominant three-set victory over Jackson, 25-16, 25-20, 25-9.
Mosley once again played a starring role in that one, recording a team-high 11 digs to go along with a pair of aces. Mosley finished the day, her final one with the Lions, with 20 of 53 digs, but that number doesn’t begin to describe the leadership she displayed on the court throughout her senior season.
“‘You have a really great opportunity to leave a legacy for the younger girls,’” Briskey said, repeating the message she gave to Mosley and the other seniors early on this season. “I told them just being here and getting past the first round, that always helps. We got past the first round, so next year, (we can) get past the second round.”
What to know
— First-year volleyball player Layla Tyus embodied that never quit spirit, recording a team-high three kills in the loss to Montgomery Academy. Two of her points came after Munford trailed 18-11 in the final set.
— Munford junior Anijah Gladden finished the first match with a team-high nine kills and four aces. Her power on the outside forced Jackson defenders on their heels all morning. Her highlight of the day came in the middle of the second set when she went up high as she had already done countless times. This time she altered course at the last moment and bumped the ball with her fist, sending it just barely over the net to give Munford a 15-13 lead moments after Jackson used a 7-2 run to even the score. She recorded two more kills and one more ace in the match against Montgomery Academy.
— Kelsey Goodson recorded a team-high five aces on 11 serving attempts in the win over Jackson.
— Ellie Rose Jones recorded seven total kills, second only to Gladden. She also recorded three aces, including the match-winner against Jackson.
Who said
— Briskey on the fight her team showed in the third set when the Lions tied the score at 10 points each: “They fought through it, it didn’t matter to them what the score was, and that is something when you’re trying to build a program, you have to try to instill in them so the fact that we’ve come from if someone is beating us down we’re going to kind of give up to we’re going to play every point, I am just very proud of that.”