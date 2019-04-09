MUNFORD -- More than 100 Munford Elementary School first-graders learned hands-on about waste management Tuesday during a special visit with representatives from Advanced Disposal.
The project based learning activity was held in conjunction with MES’s annual Career Day on Friday.
“We wanted to invite Advanced Disposal because they have been so wonderful to work with,” MES first-grade teacher Sharon Shiflett said. “They are the unsung heroes. Their job often goes unappreciated, but it would quickly get noticed if it wasn’t done. It was also perfect timing with Earth Day being later this month.”
During the visit, each first grader was given the opportunity to sit in one of Advanced Disposal’s garbage trucks while learning all of its controls and operations.
“All of our them were so excited to see it up close and get inside,” Shiflett said. “They definitely learn more about the subject when they are able to see it and apply it to their own lives.”
Advanced Disposal employees also talked about recycling and where all of the community’s trash ends up.
“We have sites in Moody and Pell City where we take the trash,” said Scott Henderson, director of municipal marketing for Advanced Disposal. “The Moody facility averages 1,100 tons of trash per day, and Pell City averages about 750 tons per day. People don’t realize how much they throw away. It’s really important to recycle.”
Shiflett noted MES first-grade faculty have been teaching their students about recycling and waste throughout the year.
“We are about to start our STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, math) project, where each student has to create their own landfill from various recycled materials,” Shiflett said. “They have also been learning about recycling all year. The students now understand that certain materials need to be recycled because they will never go away.
“It’s amazing to hear them correct others about throwing plastic or cans away. We hope they will continue to share what they learn with their families, which helps our environment and community.”