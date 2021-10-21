Munford dominates Jackson to open region play

MONTGOMERY — After a competitive second set, the Munford Lions put their foot down, outscoring Jackson 25-9 in the third set to secure their place in the next round.
“I’m not sure the last time they’ve been past this round, so I think that was big for the program and for the girls,” Munford coach Destinee Briskey said. “But I do think that is going to gain them some confidence.”
The Lions scored 13 of the first 19 points in the opening set before claiming a 25-16 victory in the first set before winning a close second set, 25-20.
Munford junior Anijah Gladden finished with a team-high nine kills and also added four aces. Her power on the outside forced Jackson defenders on their heels all morning.
In the middle of the second set, she went up high as she had already done countless times, but she altered course at the last moment and bumped the ball with her fist, sending it just barely over the net to give Munford a 15-13 lead moments after Jackson used a 7-2 to even the score.
“She’s finally, it is starting to click to her,” Briskey said. “Hey I can hit, but hey I can mix my shots up. … We’ve worked a lot in the last few practices of going up like you’re going to hit it and finding the hole or going up and then using the off-shot to kind of keep the defense honest and on their feet. She did a really good job of that today.”
The Lions will return to action at 3:30 p.m.
Munford stat leaders
— Kelsey Goodson recorded a team-high five aces on 11 serving attempts.
— Kyleigh Hurst recorded 21 assists and one ace.
— Ellie Rose Jones recorded five kills, second only to Gladden. She also recorded two aces, including the match-winner.