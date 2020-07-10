Munford coach focused on getting players 'back in regular workout shape'

MUNFORD -- Throwing footballs and installing offensive and defensive packages have not been a focus for Munford head coach Micheal Easley during the first four weeks of workouts.
With camp starting in 16 days, Easley is focused on making sure his team is physically prepared after the long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced schools to close in March.
“The kids were off for three months, and we are just trying to get them stronger,” Easley said. “We are trying to get them back in regular workout shape. That's what we decided we were going to focus on.
“We are starting a week earlier this season because of the new proposal (that passed this spring). We are getting an extra week of practice in, so I don't worry about (throwing the football and install) much.”
State schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey and AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese are committed to having a fall sports season.
On Tuesday, the AHSAA Football Coaches Committee, along with the Fall Sports Committee, held virtual meetings and heard updates from the AHSAA Medical Advisory Board Committee and the state Department of Education in regards to a return to school and play following the coronavirus pandemic.
Savarese received input from members of the various committees on the options for fall sports. The AHSAA plans to present any recommendations to the Central Board of Control for review and approval at the board’s next meeting July 22.
Easley watched the meeting, and he is fine with the protocols that were suggested, but he still has questions on how the pandemic will affect the season.
“You feel better when the state superintendent says that we are going to have sports this year, but at the same time, you wonder what is going to be the procedure if we have a kid come down with it,” he said. “What is going to happen? We just don't know.
“It is going to be different. It is going to take a lot of planning. It is going to take some coaches, players being flexible and doing some things that they haven't done in the past.
“We are going to have to be able to adapt because at some point in the season, our daily routine is going to be interrupted by this. We just don't know what to expect.”
The Lions coaching staff has worked hard to keep players safe throughout the month of workouts.
“We work in groups of 10, and they don't mingle with the other group,” Easley said. “It is very structured. We are trying to be safe and follow the guidelines that we were given.
“It has been difficult at times to make sure everyone is following every single guideline that we have. I told the kids that they have to learn how to adapt. This is probably our reality for at least this school year and another summer.”
Munford has conducted non-sports specific workouts for both its male and female athletes. Easley said strict guidelines are one of the reasons for his players not picking up a football this summer.
“If we wanted to have seven-on-seven under the guideline that we have after we work kids out, we will have to send them home to take a shower,” he said. “They have to change clothes, then they would come back up there and meet in a different group. It wasn't practical for us to do anything. We wanted to come up with a good, safe procedure for the kids when we did do that.”