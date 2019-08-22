The Michael Easley era begins tonight as Munford High School’s football team travels up Highway 21 to take on Oxford at 7.
Easley took over a Class 5A Munford program that went 3-7 last fall and missed the postseason for the first time since 2012.
The 6A Yellow Jackets defeated the Lions 28-0 in the season opener in 2018. Oxford leads the series 3-0.
The Lions will be taking on an Oxford program led by four-time state championship coach Keith Etheredge.
Here are five things to watch in this Week 0 match:
How do you feel about going into your first game as a head coach?
“I am not (as) worried about my first game as a head coach as I am just us as a team,” Easley said. “We are happy that it is game week. The first two weeks, you get tired of beating on each other. The first two weeks, you are trying to install stuff and trying to get certain stuff in.
“We’ve had a little extra pep in our step at practice everyday, which is always good. I try to not let them get to high or too low. We try to keep them pretty level-headed.”
Recap your fall camp
“We are semi-healthy,” he said. “We have a few guys that will not dress on Friday ... Fall camp was a learning experience for coaches, players and the team. We are trying to get the kids to process stuff a little faster and practicing in game speed. That’s the key going into game week.”
What concerns you going into this match up with Oxford?
“We have a tough challenge,” Easley said. “I told the kids regardless of who we are playing, that we are going to line up and play our best game.
“They are a very well-coached team. Their OC (offensive coordinator, former Munford coach Will Wagnon) is back, and I think they are going to be really good and explosive on offense. Defensively, this is going to be the best D-line that we see all season long. I think this will be the best defense we play all year. That's a compliment because we are in a very tough region.”
How does playing up in classification help your team?
“We want to be a playoff team, that’s always our end goal,” he said. “We can't get a better look in this area of what we want to be. They are a playoff program, they play at a higher level in 6A. … You can't help but to get better by playing better competition.”
What will it take to leave Oxford with a win?
“We are going to have to match their physicality,” Easley said. “They are a very physical team on both sides of the ball. We are going to have to match that. We can't afford to turn the ball over. Drive killers as I call them, snaps over the head, fumbles or dumb penalities that back you, up we can’t afford that. We are going to have to stay out of third- and-long.
“Defensively, we are going to have to contain those guys. They have really good skill guys. We are going to have to run to the ball.
“There are several situations where they're going to be able to out-athlete us, but I told the guys, in that situation, we are not expecting you to make the play by yourself. We want you to slow them down enough for the pursuit to get there.”