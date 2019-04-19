A think tank tried to arrange a meeting between Alabama’s governor and the Russian ambassador shortly after the 2016 election, according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian meddling, released Thursday morning.
The proposed meeting – which may or may not have actually occurred – is one of many contacts between Russian officials and U.S. political figures outlined in the report.
The mention of Alabama’s governor comes in a section of the report on Jeff Sessions, the former U.S. attorney general and U.S. senator who sometimes rubbed shoulders with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak prior to the election, when Sessions was a still a senator and on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
According to the report, Sessions first encountered Kislyak at an event sponsored by the Center for the National Interest, a Washington think tank described in the report as “having expertise in and connections to the Russian government.”
When Sessions met face-to-face with Kislyak later, in 2016, his aides seemed to be skeptical of Kislyak’s motives. According to the report, Kislyak spoke to Sessions in his Senate office on Sept. 8, 2016, where the two discussed “Russian planes buzzing U.S. assets in the Middle East” and other potential conflicts between the two countries.
Kislyak invited Sessions to dinner at his residence, according to the report. Sessions was “non-committal” about the dinner, Mueller’s investigators report. Legislative advisor Sandra Luff advised Sessions not to attend the dinner because Kislyak was “an old school KGB guy,” according to a quote in the report.
“Sessions ... recalled that after the election, some efforts were made to arrange a meeting between Sessions and Kislyak,” the Mueller report states. “According to Sessions, the request came through CNI and would have involved a meeting between Sessions and Kislyak, two other ambassadors and the governor of Alabama.”
The report says Sessions was unable to attend that meeting because he was in New York. It’s unclear whether the meeting took place without him, who the two other ambassadors were, or what business an Alabama governor might want to discuss with Kislyak.
The office of Gov. Kay Ivey, who took office after the April 2017 resignation of former Gov. Robert Bentley, said Ivey wasn’t in any such meeting.
“To answer your question, that is not in reference to Gov. Ivey,” wrote Gina Maiola, deputy press secretary to Ivey, in an email to The Star.
Attempts to reach former Gov. Bentley, now a practicing dermatologist in Tuscaloosa, were not successful Thursday.
Rebekah Mason, former senior political advisor to Bentley, said in a text to The Star that she was no longer working for Bentley at the time referred in the report. Mason resigned as a staffer in the governor’s office after allegations surfaced of an affair between her and the governor – though she did travel with Bentley on a state plane to President Donald Trump’s inauguration in early 2017.
The report does not mention where the proposed meeting between the governor and ambassadors would have taken place. Travel logs from the governor’s office show that Bentley made four trips to Washington on the state’s plane between the 2016 election and the time he left office.
On Nov. 18, 2016, Bentley flew to Washington for unspecified “meetings,” taking three staff members and a security officer, according to the logs. The plane returned to Montgomery the same day without Bentley, who traveled from D.C. to Tuscaloosa and returned to Montgomery from there the next day. According to press accounts, Sessions was in New York for several days meeting with Trump, at least until Nov. 17.
In January 2017, Bentley traveled to the capital for Trump’s inauguration with several members of his staff and a security officer, according to the travel logs. Also attending were Mason and her husband, Jon Mason, who was the director of the Governor’s Office of Faith Based Initiatives.
On Feb. 24, 2017, Bentley flew to Washington for a meeting of the National Governors Association. Traveling with him were four staff members and a security officer. The group returned to Montgomery Feb. 27, the logs say.
On March 20, 2017, Bentley flew to D.C. for “meetings related to healthcare initiatives,” taking with him the state’s Medicaid commissioner, a health policy adviser and three state lawmakers, according to the logs. The group flew back to Alabama the next day.