Mudd Street wreck leaves four dead

Authorities are investigating after a Thursday night car accident left four dead.
Talladega County Deputy Coroner Josh Vincent said Talladega County 911 received a call at 5:49 p.m of a two car motor vehicle accident in the 4800 Block of Mudd Street.
He said all four victims were pronounced dead on the scene at 6:02 p.m.
The deputy coroner said at this time, names of the victims are being withheld pending the notification of next of kin.
Alabama Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Justin O’Neal said state troopers are investigating the accident but have no information to release at this time.