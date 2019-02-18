Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha around the world recently celebrated the sorority’s 111th Founders’ Day, and the local Mu Tau Omega chapter was no exception, celebrating Founders’ Day by hosting a Denim & Pearls reclamation event at Stampede Steakhouse in Talladega.
Members in the chapter and community reflected on the vision of the founders and the sorority’s commitment to the social, economic and educational well-being of the local and international communities.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. began as the vision of nine college women on the campus of Howard University in 1908. Since then, the sorority has flourished into a global organization of nearly 300,000 college-trained members, bound by sisterhood and empowered by a commitment to servant-leadership.
As Alpha Kappa Alpha has grown, it has maintained its focus in two key arenas: the lifelong personal and professional development of each of its members; and galvanizing its membership into an organization of respected power and influence, consistently at the forefront of effective advocacy and social change that results in equality and equity for all citizens of the world.