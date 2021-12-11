Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Munford hosting 2021 Youth Explosion event Sunday

Mt. Zion Baptist Church of Munford is hosting the 2021 Youth Explosion Sunday, Dec. 12, starting at 11:15 a.m. All young people in the area are invited.
The program is sponsored by both the Mt. Zion Outreach Department (Sister Melanie Taylor, coordinator) and Youth Department (Sister Lynndreia Wilson, director) in an effort to reach out to the wider community. The youth will be responsible for an entire service and presentation of a Christmas program.
All are invited, and anyone interested in having their child participate should contact Taylor or Wilson. Cortney D. Keith is pastor.