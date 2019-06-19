CHILDERSBURG -- Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 4535 DeSoto Caverns Parkway, Childersburg, will celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of Bishop William A. and first lady Carolyn Spann on Sunday, June 23.
Pastor Michael Crayton of Cornerstone House of Prayer, Sylacauga, will be the guest speaker for the 11 a.m. worship service. Pastor Byron White of Kingston Baptist Church in Alpine will be the guest speaker for the 2:30 p.m. worship service.
We are asking everyone to come out and help us honor this great man and woman of God.