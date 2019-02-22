TALLADEGA -- The Rev. Dr. Jerry Jones and first lady Teresa Jones of the Mt. Cleveland Missionary Baptist Church at 41 Cleveland Lane, Talladega, will be honored by the congregation for 34 years of leadership March 3.
The day has been designated Pastor’s Anniversary Sunday. The theme for the day will be “A Leader to Follow.”
The guest speaker for the 10:45 a.m. worship service will be the Rev. Michael Crayton from the Cornerstone House of Prayer, and the guest speaker for the 2:30 p.m. anniversary celebration will be the Rev. Anthony Chapmon, pastor of Oak Ridge Baptist Church, Hopson City. Everyone is invited to come out and share in this joyous occasion with us.