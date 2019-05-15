TALLADEGA -- Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, where Dr. Horace L. Patterson is pastor, will host its annual Women's Day Program on Sunday, May 19, at 10:45 a.m.
The speaker will be the Rev. Shearon Epps. Everyone is welcome.
Updated: May 16, 2019 @ 7:18 am
