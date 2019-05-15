Rev. Shearon Epps

 Submitted photo

TALLADEGA -- Mt. Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, where Dr. Horace L. Patterson is pastor, will host its annual Women's Day Program on Sunday, May 19, at 10:45 a.m.

The speaker will be the Rev. Shearon Epps. Everyone is welcome.

