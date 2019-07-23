Mt. Canaan Baptist Church will host a community “Back-To-School Jamboree” Friday, Aug. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Talladega Regional Family Life Center on West Battle Street, next to the church.
“The purpose of the event is to provide children of the community with much-needed school supplies, as well as a day of fun-filled activities and good food that will be free to all who attend,” according to a press release. “The program this year is done in conjunction with the (Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind) Senior Service Program Health Fair. Please come, join the activities, pick up school supplies and have a wonderful day of fellowship.”
The event is also being sponsored by the Talladega Optimist Club, Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, Mu Tau Omega Chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., and the Talladega County Alumni Chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
For more information, contact Dolia Patterson at 256-362-4505 or Vera Hendrix at 256-315-0174.