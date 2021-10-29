Mr. Talladega: How a former Tornado naviagted the pitfalls of coaching

TALLADEGA — Talladega College coach Chris Wright has a new rule for his squad this season.
Players will no longer address second-year assistant coach Jon Warren by his first name. This rule is especially tough for the three Tornadoes still on the roster who played with Warren when he led the team to a No. 8 national ranking two years ago.
"That first month, it was just like 'Jon — oh, let me stop saying that before I got to run,'" junior Edwin Louis said.
There were a few close calls early, but Louis said the guys adjusted to the new rule well before the No. 11 Tornadoes earned a 113-63 victory over Wilberforce on Saturday.
That rule is just about the only thing that has changed in which Louis is concerned. Warren's behavior both inside and outside of practice pretty much mirrors how he acted as a team captain.
"He was always on everybody like this is what we need to do, this is what we need to do," Louis said. "He was just being a leader. So when I seen that my first year here, I was like, 'Yeah, he is going to be a coach.'"
That pretty much sums up why Warren enjoys being an assistant coach for his alma mater.
"I feel like coaching is, I am basically still a captain," Warren said. "I guess I like leading the guys. I don't necessarily have to be the guys scoring, but I can help you. We can be in practice, coach can be yelling at you, but at the same time, I'm telling you something in your ear so next play it will never happen again."
Lessons to learn
Of course, that familiarity wasn't always a good thing for Warren. During his first season on the job, he caught himself challenging the players like he was still their captain a lot during his first month on staff.
"I would be like, 'Bro, you're so athletic, but I can do this, you can't,'" Warren said. "It was times like that I had to realize you can't do that. You are the coach. Like I am not bumping with these guys every day."
That doesn't mean Warren sits silent if he sees something that the entire team needs to hear. Instead, he passes the message along to one of the team's leaders.
Those tips paid dividends last season as the Tornadoes finished the year ranked second and fourth in rebounding margin (plus-14.9 a game), and points allowed a game (63.5), respectively, after ranking eighth and 15th in 2019.
"He is really, really good at getting guys to buy into the little things of what we do defensively, closing out with high hands, talking, jumping to the basketball," Wright said. "And so there are so many times in practice he is watching our defense when we are focusing on other things."
Of course, there's more to being a coach than running practices which Warren found out all too well when it came to academic supervision.
"We had some guys that he wasn't necessarily on top of," Wright said. "And we kind of had to scramble, and luckily guys were able to pass their classes."
Those guys had played with Warren the previous season. So he gave them the benefit of the doubt despite a warning from Wright.
In the end, the head coach proved to be right.
"It wasn't really tough for him telling me that," Warren said. "I lied, it was. … it was a hard pill to swallow."
Warren said he still trusts his players, but now he makes sure to put eyes on their assignments himself, just to be sure.
Now that he's no longer splitting time between a second job on campus, Warren's responsibilities have multiplied to include game-planning sessions with the varsity team and head coach duties for one of the Tornadoes' two junior varsity teams.
"I depend on him for so much more," Wright said. "He helps our guys get through the admissions process. I joke with him and laugh and call him Mr. Talladega because everybody on campus loves Jon Warren. … It is like the light switch went off and he is, like I wouldn't have been able to make it with (former assistant) Tim (Ward) leaving as late as he did if it hadn't been for Jon."
Warren said he runs his junior varsity practices a lot like Wright does, which has earned him more than a few raised eyebrows given his normally quiet demeanor.
It's just the latest piece of evidence others point to when comparing the two coaches. Even Wright's own wife, Ally Wright, who Warren refers to as his second mom, agrees with the consensus.
"People just around will say it, 'you're just like him,'" Warren said, laughing. "I don't think so, I don't see it, I don't yell. I mean no, I don't yell, maybe at my practice, but I don't yell."
Finding a family
Warren started things off on the wrong foot with Wright when he showed up late to his first team meeting at Central Baptist College in 2017.
"He wanted to cuss me out so bad, but it was the first team meeting," Warren said. "He had just got to the school, so I seen it in his face, but he let me go. So the first semester I was the captain, but we didn't talk much."
Warren and Wright were even positioned on opposite sides of the CBC team picture that season, yet when Wright announced his plans to head to Talladega after the season, it was Warren who stepped into his office for a word.
If Wright was leaving, then so was he.
Warren redshirted that first year in Talladega, but he made the most of his time, unlike others Wright had coached previously. Warren went from an average 3-point shooter to the second-most accurate deep threat on the team, shooting 40 percent beyond the arc while attempting 50 shots in 2019.
That commitment, despite not being able to play, is a big reason Wright asked him to join the staff.
"The work ethic and just how much cares and he's just, we talk all the time about winners win, and losers lose," Wright said. "If I could sum him up in one word, he's a winner. … So there is no doubt that he is going to be a hell of a college basketball coach."
Of course, his 3-point game wasn't the only thing that improved during Warren's redshirt season. His bond with Wright grew exponentially as well.
"My wife and I got married after our first year here, and we invited one player to our wedding, and you know it was Jon," Wright said. "We refer to him as our son."
Wright couldn't get that last part out without his voice breaking for just a moment as it filled with pride in the man Warren has become.
Speaking of Warren, the young assistant does dream of moving onto bigger coaching opportunities later in life, but he insists the best job for him involves working alongside the man who brought him to Talladega in the first place.
"This is my guy," Warren said. "Would I love to move on and go bigger- yeah. But if I could do it with him, I'm taking it 100 percent of the time without a doubt."
Not that he necessarily hopes to move on anytime soon. Playing and coaching for an HBCU means a lot to Warren. His time on campus felt welcoming in ways no other college ever did.
"Some of my best memories are here," Warren said. "And if you ask coach or anybody that knew me since I've been here, they will be like, 'Yeah, Jon is Mr. Talladega.'"