‘Moving Forward Talladega’ event slated for Saturday

TALLADEGA -- Winterboro-native Alicia Truss will be hosting “Moving Forward Talladega -- A day of forums and fun -- #TalladegaStrong” on Saturday, June 27.
The event will be from noon to 4 p.m. at the courthouse on The Square in Talladega.
The event will include community interaction with law enforcement, guest speakers, free food, music and bouncy houses for younger children.
Truss graduated from Winterboro and earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Jacksonville State University in 2013.
She spent eight years in the U.S. Army Reserves, was honorably discharged and completed the Northeast Alabama Police Academy on July 25, 2019.
She is working as a state probation and parole officer in Anniston. She is married to Duke Truss, and they have four children.
“It was with perseverance, patience and persistence that I earned this amazing accomplishment,” she said of completing the police academy. “I want to encourage our community that it is not how or where you start but how you finish. It is important to set short- and long-term goals with a written plan to achieve them and bring them to fruition. With Christ, all things are possible. Jeremiah 29:11 (“For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”) was a Scripture that motivated me when I was fragile at heart because it reminded me that the Lord had a plan for me.”