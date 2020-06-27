‘Moving Forward Talladega’ event encourages discussion between police, community (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- “Moving Forward Talladega” brought the community together with the police force Saturday despite some differences in tone from speakers.
A few dozen people joined several officers from the Talladega Police Department to come together and discuss steps going forward between police officers and the communities they serve after global protests and discussions about racial inequality and police brutality.
The event also featured attractions for children.
“We’ve gotta have these tough discussions,” said event organizer Alicia Truss, a Talladega resident who works as a parole officer in Calhoun County.
Truss said she wanted to bring people together to have those conversations and talk about how to move forward.
“I wanted to do something in our city to engage the law enforcement community and the community,” Truss said.
Talladega police Chief Jason Busby said even before any of the speakers spoke that he had already engaged in several conversations with members of the community about police.
He said he feels having those conversations is an important step in bringing the community together.
“It's another step along that road,” Busby said. “It takes everybody working together.”
Marurise Kelly, who serves as treasurer for the local nonprofit Umbrella of Hope, also said he felt the event had been informative even before the speakers began.
When the speakers did begin, tones were somewhat mixed.
Community activists James Askew and Terry Swain focused on calls for reform, while pastors Dr. Jerry Jones and Duke Truss focused on changing hearts and minds.
Askew said the Black community should focus on taking responsibility in the community and building up children to get into the science, technology, engineering and math fields instead of sports.
Truss focused on the lack of love in the world and the need to teach young people that love.
Jones said communities are living in a toxic environment and must find a way to come together.
He said one way would simply be firing officers who have a history of racist behavior instead of completely changing policing. Jones said the conversation is not a political one but instead a human one.
“We got to stop grouping police officers and putting them in a box.” Jones said. “That's dangerous.”
He also said people need to look at the real issues.
“It was not the uniform that killed George Floyd,” Jones said, adding that it was the disease of racism. “Only God can deal with that disease called racism.”
Swain said the issues that face the country today are broader than just one question and may not have one answer.
He said communities must also address issues in education and other topics, mentioning Talladega City Schools Superintendent Tony Ball and the recent protests against him and boycotts of some businesses in Talladega.
“The fight is broader than just one spectrum,” Jones said. “There isn't one problem so there isn't one answer.”
Jones also made a case for the importance of the issue of race to everyone and the need for everyone to work together.
“This is not a fight of Black against white,” Jones said. “It’s right against wrong, it’s Black against racism.”
The event also included speeches from Talladega police officer Quadarius Cochran and TJ Wilson, who runs an addiction recovery program in Lincoln. The event ended with a question-and-answer segment between members of the community and law enforcement.