The Mount Canaan Missionary Baptist Church family will honor Pastor Horace L. Patterson Sr. and First Lady Dr. Dolia M. Patterson for 45 years of service on Sunday, July 14, at 2:30 p.m. The theme is: “And I will Give you Pastors According to Mine Heart, Which Shall Feed you With Knowledge and Understanding” — Jeremiah 3:15. Guest speaker: Dr. L.L. Jacobs Sr., pastor of the Kelly Springs Missionary Baptist Church of Munford.
"Patterson is known throughout the local community, state, and nation for his pastoral leadership, theological and ministerial teachings, published works, professional involvement, civic endeavors, and political viewpoints," a press release reads. "He believes in the development of the whole person and demonstrates this daily through his
humanitarian work."
Patterson is one of the founding fathers and the first
president of the Rushing Springs School of Theology in Sylacauga. Through his faith in God, wisdom, knowledge, strength, and stamina, the school has prepared hundreds of ministers and Christian leaders that are now church pastors and assuming leadership roles throughout the state of Alabama, according to the press release.
Additionally, Pastor Patterson serves as a lecturer, advisor and contributor to the Rushing Springs District Association. Statewide, he is director for Senior Services at the Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind. "He is a member of the Talladega City Council and he has provided the residents of Ward 1 dedicated, visionary, and experienced service for 20-plus years," the release reads.
He is married to Dr. Dolia M. Patterson, who retired from the Talladega City School System as a coordinator of Instruction and Curriculum. They have three children: Horace Jr., Julian Niles, and Ivy Eleece; a daughter-in-law, Angela; and four grandchildren, Horace III, Jordan Kasei, Nicholas Bryant, and Christian Arthur.