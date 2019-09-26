TALLADEGA -- Mount Canaan Baptist Church, where Dr. Horace Patterson is pastor, will hold Missionary and Matrons Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, at 10:45 a.m. The speaker will be the Rev. Louise Morris, associate minister.
Mount Canaan Baptist will hold Missionary, Matrons Day on Sunday
