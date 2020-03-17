Motorsports: NASCAR President Steve Phelps addresses race postponements

NASCAR President Steve Phelps addressed the media via teleconference Tuesday to answer questions regarding recent race postponements and offer a glimpse into when racing may resume.
As of Tuesday, seven races had been postponed, including the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway, which was originally scheduled to run April 26.
“I think, for us, we're concentrating on getting back to racing at Martinsville (on May 9),” Phelps said. “We'll have to do scenario planning that will look different than that. Right now, our priority is to get back to racing at Martinsville.”
Four of the seven postponed races were scheduled for tracks that host races during the NASCAR Cup postseason.
“We are interested in getting these postponed races done prior to our playoff starting, so (we’re) not running doubleheaders in those races that have been postponed during the playoffs,” Phelps said. “That is the goal that we're working towards right now.
“Again, if there are other variables that change in the future, we'll adapt to those as well.”
Phelps added there are multiple options that will be considered when it comes to making up those races. He said NASCAR intends to race all 36 points races as well as the All-Star event.
“At this particular point, we would like to finish the season at Phoenix and keep the playoff portion intact,” he said. “With that said, it will require a lot of different opportunities for us to look at. We're in the process of doing that.
“No specifics around midweek races. I've heard about doubleheaders, different things. At this particular point, (there are) a lot of things on the table for us to look at, working with our race teams, working with our racetracks to make sure the things that we're putting on the table are feasible for us to do.”
The Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motorspeedway, originally scheduled for Sunday, was the first race to be postponed. Phelps walked the media through the decision-making process that led to the race’s postponement.
“Obviously, it was a very fluid situation,” he said. “I will say this: the industry; the teams; the track, in this case Atlanta Motor Speedway; (it) was everyone working together to try to come to what was going to be the right decision for us and our fans, then us and the safety of our crew and personnel.
“It did change. We were prepared (for a) first run on Sunday, then we were going to pull it to Saturday. It was decided quickly that we would make a change and postpone both the Atlanta race as well as the Homestead-Miami race.”
Phelps said determinations haven’t been made as far as how the relaunch of the season will be implemented.
“We need to make sure that we are keeping our competitors and those that are at the racetracks, our race teams, our officials -- we need to have the health of those folks paramount for us,” he said. “Would we consider racing without fans at some point to get back to racing more quickly? … That's in the consideration set. I don't know. It's changing so rapidly, what it means for mass gatherings, what's that number.
“Again, we'll work with our health officials. We're working with a number of infectious disease professionals that are going to help us through what that looks like and whether it makes sense for us to race without fans or have our first race be back with fans.”