TALLADEGA -- If you are planning on going, well, pretty much anywhere in Talladega this summer, you might want to plan for some delays due to construction.
The state of Alabama will be repaving Highways 21 and 77 this summer, at the same time the city is undertaking its own paving project.
Once those two state highways are repaved, they will cease to be state highways and will be turned over to the city to maintain.
According to City Manager Beth Cheeks, the state started working on opposite ends of Alabama 21 on May 6. State workers are milling up the pavement on North Street and on Fort Lashley. Cheeks said, to date, the city has not been given any more specific information by the state on its plans for the repaving project.
“If the weather cooperates and the materials are available, we’re thinking they probably should be done in mid-September,” she said.
No one at the state Department of Transportation was available for comment Tuesday.
“It looks like the plan is for them to start at either end of 21 and meet in the middle, but I don’t know that from the state,” Cheeks said.
In the meantime, the City Council approved a paving project for the coming year in February. The plan includes nine streets that will be completely resurfaced, totaling about 38,960 linear feet; five more streets that will be “chip sealed,” totaling 12,150 square feet; and two that will be restriped.
The streets to be repaved include Bankhead Boulevard from East Street North to the 275 Bypass; Stephen J. White Memorial Boulevard from Battle Street to Brignoli Street; Pulliam Street from McAlpine Street to Long Street; Mountain View Road from Alabama 77 to Grogan Road; Whitson Road from Ironaton Road to Crestview Road; Bowie Street from Cherry Street to Elm Street; Broome Street from East Street to 19th Street; Marble Quarry Road from Family Street to Mountain View Road; and Johnson Street from Battle Street to South Street.
“We’re already advertising for bids for our paving project,” Cheeks said. “The bids will be opened June 13, and it will be a 120-day project, so we should be finishing in up in September also,” weather permitting.
Information on construction zones and recommended alternate routes will be posted on the city’s Facebook page,” she said.