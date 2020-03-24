Motorcyclist killed in 1-vehicle accident in Talladega early Sunday

TALLADEGA -- A one-vehicle accident in Talladega early Sunday took the life of a motorcyclist.
According to Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy, police responded to a motorcycle accident on West Battle Street just after midnight Saturday. Roger Frazier, the motorcyclist, was initially transported to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by ambulance, then airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital.
Murphy said Frazier was pronounced dead from his injuries at 11:07 a.m.
Few details of the accident were readily available Monday afternoon, although Talladega police did confirm they had responded to the accident near the intersection of West Battle and 26th streets. The accident report was not complete.