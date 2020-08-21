Motorcycle accidents sends 1 to Talladega hospital, 1 to UAB

TALLADEGA -- A single-vehicle motorcycle accident on Alabama 21 on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 15, sent two people to the hospital, according to Talladega police Capt. John McCoy.
Around 3:35 p.m., McCoy said, a 2005 Harley-Davidson Road King changed lanes, then left the roadway and appeared to overcorrect trying to get back on the road.
Driver Randy Stone, 40, of Odenville, was taken to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by Lifesaver helicopter. The passenger, Vanessa Stone, 52, of Leeds, was also injured, and was taken to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Ambulance.