TALLADEGA -- It was a relatively quiet week for the Talladega Fire Department, according to Capt. Anthony Pitts. There were 10 calls over seven days, including two motor vehicle accidents and a construction equipment fire at Talladega College.
The first call, on July 11, was to a false alarm on the college campus, Pitts said. When firefighters arrived on the scene, the alarm company was there servicing the system.
Later the same day, firefighters were sent to Crestwood Lane to help paramedics lift a patient who had been run over by a car that rolled off a ramp. The patient was later taken to Brookwood Baptist Health Center/Citizens Baptist Medical Center by Northstar Ambulance.
The only call July 12 was to what turned out to be a kitchen fire on East McMillian Street. The fire was put out and the house was ventilated, with fire, smoke and water damage limited to the kitchen area.
The only call Saturday was canceled en route to Sloan Avenue.
The first accident of the week was Sunday, when a driver backed into a ditch on Lane Street and was unable to get out. Firefighters helped remove the driver from the vehicle; he was then transported to Brookwood/Citizens by Northstar, Pitts said.
The only call recorded Monday was also a false alarm, when someone appears to have hit the emergency button in the elevator at City Hall. The elevator was working properly and was not occupied when firefighters responded.
There were three calls Tuesday, starting with a transmission fluid spill on Woolfolk Road that was covered with Oil-Dry, followed by a small kitchen fire on Shocco Springs Road and a single-vehicle accident involving a power line on East Renfroe Road.
There were no calls Wednesday.
Thursday afternoon, firefighters were dispatched to the site of the new student center on the Talladega College campus, where a scissor lift had apparently caught fire. The fire was put out, but the lift, which belongs to the contractor doing the work, appears to have been a total loss.
No one was injured, and the brick and concrete of the building was not damaged, Pitts said.
“There was not even any charring,” he said.