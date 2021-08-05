Mothers against Drunk Driving to hold Walk like MADD 5k in Lincoln

LINCOLN — Mothers Against Drunk Driving is planning to hold a Walk Like MADD 5K in Moseley Park this month.
The event will be Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Alabama MADD Director Pamela Morton said the event is meant to spread awareness and raise money for the organization and their mission to fight impaired driving.
Morton said the walk will include vendors and will honor several Lincoln police officers for their efforts to stamp out drunk driving. Morton said MADD is also asking attendees to bring gently used shoes. She said MADD wants to line the path with 277 shoes in memory of the 277 people who lost their lives in drunk-driving incidents in 2019. Morton said these shoes will then be donated to the Alabama School for the Deaf and Blind and other local organizations that need them. She said she really hopes the whole community comes to support the event.
“We are just hoping the whole community will come out and be a part of this,” Morton said.
Morton said the idea for the event came from Lincoln resident Aprile Powell who lost her daughter, Brantley Rayanna Powell, in a drunk-driving incident in 2020. She said that Powell has also created her own team for the walk called Let Your Light Shine for Ray.
Morton said the walk will also feature teams honoring other lost loved ones. She said each of these teams will have a sign celebrating their loved one along the walking track.
Morton said Powell has been working to bring the event together and MADD wanted to come to Lincoln to help work towards there being no more victims of drunk or impaired driving. It's a mission that Lincoln seems ready to help with.
The Lincoln City Council approved for MADD to use Moseley Park for no charge during their June 8 meeting.
“Mayor (Lew) Watson and the city council have been very generous,” Morton said.
She said the event has also gotten several sponsorships from businesses in Lincoln as well as some from Pell City. She said the Lincoln Post Office is also doing their part by posting information about the walk on their trucks.
Ultimately, Morton said she hopes that MADD will be able to use the money raised from the event to expand their operations in Alabama.
“Hopefully. it will empower us to get another staff member and train volunteers,” she said.
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Director Roben Duncan said that residents can sign up for the walk or make a donation by visiting www.walklikemadd.org and selecting “find an event.” She said folks should then search for Alabama to find the Lincoln event.