Mostly quiet week for Talladega firefighters includes one accident with injury

TALLADEGA -- The Talladega Fire Department answered 13 calls during the past week, including one traffic accident with injury on Curry Station Road in Munford on Tuesday evening.
According to the run summary provided by Chief Danny Warwick, “NorthStar (paramedics) had the patient in the ambulance when we arrived. We blocked and directed traffic until the roadway was clear, and Alabama (State) Troopers arrived on the scene. One patient was transported to Citizens (Baptist Medical Center).”
The week’s first call was to a residential fire alarm on Higgins Street that was canceled en route July 23. Later the same day, there was another false alarm at a residence at Maple Drive and Cedar Street. There were no calls for July 24.
The first of two calls Saturday was to a downed cable line across Arnold Street. The line was cut and removed after determining it was not a power line. The only other call was to a fallen tree on West Battle Street.
The only call Sunday was to assist an EMS crew on Mount Olive Circle, and the only call Monday was to a brush fire on Pope Street near the 275 Bypass, which was quickly extinguished.
The first of four calls Tuesday turned out to be a false alarm at MasterBrand Cabinet on East Parkway in Bemiston, followed by the traffic accident on Curry Station Road. The day’s other two calls were to a natural gas leak on Howard Street and a passenger vehicle fire on Shaw Avenue. The fire was extinguished, but the vehicle was a total loss.
The first call for Wednesday was to a motor vehicle accident on Brecon Access Road near Ponderosa Drove, but no accident was ever found.
The last two calls for that day were to a smoke detector malfunction in an apartment on 5th Street South and a medical assist at Belmont Avenue and Bankhead Boulevard.
As of Thursday afternoon, the medical assist was the last call of the week.