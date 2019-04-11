TALLADEGA -- The 15th pastor’s anniversary of the Rev. & Sis. John L. Ragland Jr. at Morning Star Baptist Church in Talladega will be celebrated at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28.
Theme: Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine. For the scripture saith, Thou Shalt not muzzle the ox that treadeth out the corn. And, the labourer is worthy of his reward. (I Timothy 5: 17-18).
Scripture: And I will give pastors according to mine heart, which shall feed you with knowledge and understanding (Jeremiah 3:15).
Guest speaker: the Rev. Clarence Woodward of Rushing Springs Missionary Baptist Church, Talladega. Pulpit conductor: Bishop Donnell Jones. Mistress of ceremony: Min. Cherre Jones. Everyone is invited. Come and have a blessed time in the Lord. Amen.