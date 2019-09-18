LINCOLN -- Morgan Allison was selected The Daily Home Player of the Week after leading Lincoln High School’s volleyball team to four consecutive wins.
“I am really excited because it is my senior year and I wanted to have a lot of accomplishments, so this is one of those that I can mark off,” Allison said. “I think it is a good time to get it. I didn’t get it last year, so I was kind of discouraged, so I worked hard to get it this year.”
Last week, Lincoln defeated Pell City, Leeds and Childersburg in straight sets. Allison & Co. needed three sets to defeat Winterboro.
Allison scored 35 points in four games for the Lady Golden Bears. The senior recorded 21 aces, 13 kills, eight digs and a block.
Allison credits her success last week to what Lincoln has been working on in practice.
“We have really been working on our passes and communicating,” she said. “Our good passes make good sets, our good sets make good hits. I think we worked really well as a team this week.”
Lincoln head coach Patty Hansen said Allison deserved the Player of the Week honor.
“We have great athletes here at Lincoln High School, not just in volleyball, but in other sports, too,” Hansen said. “I am really proud of Morgan. … She works hard and she has an awesome serve. I call it a wicked serve because it is different. It is hard to receive that serve and get it back up. She does a good job with that.”
The Lady Golden Bears (22-8) once again have high expectations.
Last season, Lincoln finished 37-16 and fell to Danville in the Sweet 16 of the Class 4A North Super Regional Tournament. Allison said the Lady Golden Bears’ goal for 2019 is to make it further than they did a year ago.
“We want to make it past the second round of (the regional tournament), “she said. “It is my senior year and it would really be exciting to get that accomplishment. We want to make the state tournament. Personally, I want to make all-county, all-area, and if I can make the all-state team, it would be amazing I just want to have a great year.”
Hansen said she wants to see Allison continue to improve as an outside hitter throughout the final month of the season.
“I need her to become more consistent on the front row,” Hansen said. “On the outside, she has to take a good approach and get balls that are in front of her. She has to use the same power that she has on her serve on the front-row hitting. That would round her out.”
Allison verbally committed in June to play softball at Southern Union Community College. She said she admires and tries to model her game after a former two-sport standout and current Montevallo softball player, Carlee Mullinax.
“I have been close with Carlee since I was in the ninth grade,” Allison said. “She is an amazing softball player, and I have had the privilege to play with her. She is one of the few athletes that has gone to play at a university for softball, and I looked up to her for that reason.
“She also came in the summer to practice with us while she was home. She didn’t get paid, she didn’t get any recognition, but she came and she worked. That really helped us, and I think that is another thing that got us going for the year.”