ASHVILLE -- The Ashville Spirit Club held one of its largest fundraisers Saturday, June 1, in the form of a car show in the Ashville Middle School parking lot.
Nick Wilson said money raised during the event will be given back to the community.
“It’s more than the money raised, it’s more about bringing the community together,” Wilson said. “We are working with the schools, the Board of Education, the city, the sheriff’s department, etc. to bring the people of Ashville together. We have created a community event for the betterment of Ashville.”
Between 80 and 90 vehicles were at the show, along with replicas of the three main vehicles in the original “Smokey and the Bandit” movie.