TALLADEGA -- More than 2,200 Talladega City and County students were given a unique opportunity to learn and be entertained at the same time by a series of performances at the Historic Ritz Theatre last week.
Bradley Fields of Mathemagic gave six performances Jan. 15-17 at The Ritz, seen by 2,227 third-, fourth- and fifth-graders from R.L. Young, Salter, Graham, Houston, Watwood, Munford, Winterboro, Lincoln, Childersburg, Stemley Road, Fayetteville and B.B. Comer elementary schools, according to Ritz Executive Director George Culver.
“This professional, curriculum-based arts education program featured artist-educator-magician Fields from Washington, D.C.,” Culver said. “We and school administrators were excited about this booking. It was the Ritz’s first arts education initiative with area schools that focused on mathematics, which are very difficult to find.”
The performances were made possible by funding from Friends of the Ritz annual membership contributions and proceeds from the theatre’s annual Mardi Gras Gala and Low Country Shrimp Boil fundraisers, as well as a special community project grant from First Family Services. The school systems provided bus transportation to and from the theatre, Culver said.
Additional funding came through an Alabama Arts License Tag grant, with money coming from Alabama residents purchasing “Support the Arts” license tags.
Like all other arts education programs at The Ritz, this one was provided at no expense to the students or their parents.
Since 1998, when the theatre reopened, a total of 100,000 students have participated in arts education, Culver said.
“This landmark achievement is clearly a great source of pride and reaffirms that The Ritz is an indispensable cultural resource for the region,” Culver said in a press release. “It was an important event -- because the youth of our area are important.
“The six performances of MatheMagic completed The Ritz’s scheduled programs with area schools for this academic school year, which also included Birmingham Children’s Theatre’s ‘Rumpelstiltskin’ for K-1 and Alabama Shakespeare Festival’s ‘As You Like It’ for sixth- and seventh-graders last fall.”