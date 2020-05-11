More than 80 shell casings recovered from 2 shootings in Talladega on Sunday

TALLADEGA -- Talladega police responded to two more shootings Sunday, according to incident and offense reports.
Although more than 80 shell casings were recovered, no one appears to have been injured in either shooting.
According to Capt. John McCoy, the first incident was a shots fired call in the general area of the B.N. Mabra Center. No victims were ever located, but McCoy said Monday investigators recovered at least 61 shell casings apparently fired from various guns scattered at Martin Luther King Memorial Drive, Pulliam Street and Coosa Street.
The only property damage reported was to a 2005 Honda Odyssey parked in front of the Mabra Center. The vehicle had been hit by one bullet, McCoy said. It was not clear at the time of the report who the vehicle belonged to.
The second incident was at Curry Court between 8:10 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.
Somewhere between one and three rounds penetrated a single apartment, damaging a bedroom window, a wall and a door. There were seven people inside the apartment at the time, including a 12-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and a 5-year old boy. None of the occupants were hit.
McCoy said a stray round from the same incident appears to have damaged a 2019 Honda Accord parked on 18th Street. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time.
At least 20 shell casings from two different weapons were recovered on 18th Street, Westwood Circle and Burr Avenue, McCoy said.
There is no obvious connection between these incidents and a shooting on Avenue H on Friday afternoon that left a Talladega man with two gunshot wounds to his leg. The victim in this case had been driving his car when a bullet struck the vehicle and then his leg. The victim drove himself to the emergency room at Citizens Baptist Medical Center, where police were notified.
Police are continuing to investigate more than a dozen shooting incidents in the month of April as well, including two cases where the victims died.
Anyone with information on any of these cases should call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011.