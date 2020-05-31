More than 50 march in Talladega to peacefully protest death of George Floyd (with photo gallery)

TALLADEGA -- “Stand Against Systems of Oppression.” “The most violent element of society is ignorance.” “When Injustice Becomes Law, Resistance Becomes Duty.” “Why can’t we stand together in Talladega without killing each other?” “Anyone who claims to be in the light but hates a brother or a sister is still in darkness.” “You can’t fight racism with racism, you fight racism with solidarity.” “Police brutality is terrorism.” “No Justice, No Peace.” “Mama I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter” were among the hand-lettered signs seen going up Battle Street on Sunday morning during a march that began with the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last Monday but encompassed a great many other societal ills as well.
A group of about 50 people assembled in the Walmart parking lot to pray first, then walked a mile and a half to the county courthouse, where several speeches were made on the need for both justice from outside the community and unity within it.
At least a dozen more marchers joined before reaching The Square, and many others honked, waived and shouted support from their vehicles.
The marchers and their supporters were both black and white. Public officials included Talladega Mayor Timothy Ragland, who spoke briefly on the need for community and political involvement; County Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham; and Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia, among others.
The marchers were escorted by Talladega police, and the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office provided security outside the courthouse.
Aside from a brief verbal skirmish in the Walmart parking lot before the march began, everything was peaceful and orderly. Talladega police broke up the incident in the parking lot before it could escalate.
Kionne Barclay, of Talladega, was the primary organizer of Sunday’s event.
“As a person who lives in this community, it feels great to see my community coming together to begin making changes and letting our voices be heard,” he said “But we need more and we need help. It will take time, but we will get there.”
The other primary leader of the march was the Rev. Terry Swain, who lives in Atlanta but is a native of Alpine and the past pastor of Anchor of the Soul Ministries in Talladega.
Like all of the speakers Sunday, Swain said the issues being protested did not have anything to do with black versus white or bias toward police.
“You can have 100 good cops and 10 bad ones, but when the good ones look the other way and don’t say anything, then what you really have is 110 bad cops,” he said. “What we want is accountability for injustice, but that’s not just one problem, and there is not just one solution.
“We don’t care what color or race you are or what class you come from. The problems we’re seeing are not new, but now people are filming them and more people are seeing it. But even with proof, we still don’t see convictions and accountability.”
He also acknowledged protests in other cities around the country, some of which have turned into riots leading to looting and major property damage.
“Some are destroying things simply because they are foolish and some are taking advantage of a situation,” he said. “But some don’t know any other way. I think we’ve all been angry enough in our homes that we’ve punched a wall or kicked furniture.
“Sometimes a situation demands an aggressive approach. Some of us have a spirit of Martin and some have a spirit of Malcolm, but remember, both Martin and Malcolm were angry.
“There is nothing wrong with righteous indignation. The Bible (Eph. 4:26) tells us to be angry, but sin not. Sometimes knocking on doors is not enough to get someone’s attention, sometimes you have to throw a brick through a window.
“But that is not what we are about here today. Today, we are here to peacefully demand change, to demand what is our right.
“This is not the end. This is the beginning. I see George Floyd on the ground dying and I think that could be me or my young black son … I could have been a statistic, I could have been a hashtag. And I am tired of making hashtags.”
Those who attended were encouraged to continue praying, but they were also reminded that faith without works is worthless. They were also encouraged to exercise their political power at the ballot box and their economic power through a “blackout” day, tentatively set for July 7, when people will not spend any money.
They were also encouraged to follow community activist social media pages, including S&S Community Involvement, an organization founded by Sabrina Swain, who also spoke, mentioning the need to halt the homicides and other recent violent crimes that have plagued the African-American community recently.
The Rev. Phoebe Press and Glen Ray, president of the Calhoun County NAACP, among others, also spoke.
The rally ended with Terry Swain reading a list of more than 100 names of unarmed African-Americans killed by police or in police custody since 2014.Although he said it was not on the official list due to “falling through the cracks,” he added the name of Javaon “Casper” Ousley to the list.
According to information released at the time, Ousley actually was armed, and the off-duty police officer who shot him was also wounded. According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the case against the officer was presented to a grand jury, which returned a no bill.